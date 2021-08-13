Santa Cruz police search for suspect in robbery at Comerica Bank

News

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION) Santa Cruz police are looking for the suspect in a robbery at Comerica Bank Friday afternoon.

Police said they responded to a report of a bank robbery on River Street at about 2:20 p.m., but by the time they arrived, the suspect had already left the area on a bicycle.

During the investigation, police said they learned that the suspect gave the bank teller a note with a drawing of a bomb and demanding money. Police said nobody saw a weapon and nobody was injured. The suspect left with an unknown amount of cash.

Police said the only description they have is that the suspect is a male, but his age and race are unknown. Officers searched the area and reportedly found evidence that the suspect changed clothes to avoid being caught.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Rock at erock@cityofsantacruz.com or 831-420-5835. If you recognize the suspect, you are asked to call 911.