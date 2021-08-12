Olympian Monica Abbott discusses future at USA softball during Salinas visit

News

SALINAS, Calif. (KION and KMUV) North Salinas High School alum and USA softball Olympian Monica Abbott took some time to chat with Telemundo 23's Manuela Baez Thursday about her recent run at the Tokyo Olympics.

Abbott also visited KION's neighbors at KDON, where she was seen putting her silver medal around radio DJ "Showbiz"'s neck,

Abbott, along with her Team USA softball crew, was awarded a silver medal at the Tokyo games. She spoke with Telemundo about her future at USA softball and whether she will consider playing in 2028.

"God only knows, so to speak. I have a good support system and a lot of people who hope to see me play still. We'll see! I won't say no, but at this point, I can't completely say yes either," she said.

Abbott has not forgotten her hometown during her time away. She says she credits the support of her fans and family for being where she is now.