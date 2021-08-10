Skip to Content
today at 8:04 PM
Published 7:58 PM

Coronavirus cases are rising in children

Close-up of elementary student disinfecting hands in the classroom due to COVID-19 pandemic. Protecting children from getting Covid-19 can help everyone in the long run

SAN BENITO AND SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION) According to experts, coronavirus cases are rising in children, up to 15% of all cases in the U.S.

Dr. David Ghilarducci, Santa Cruz and San Benito County health official, say there haven't seen a rise in COVID-19 hospitalizations in children but are expecting a rise in cases with the beginning of the school year.

