CHISPA President/CEO killed in crash on Davis Road

SALINAS, Calif. (KION)

UPDATE 8/10/2021 3:45 p.m. A man killed in a vehicle crash on Davis Road is identified as Alfred Diaz Infante, the President and CEO of CHISPA.

Monterey County Supervisor Luis Alejo tweeted about Infante's death, saying he was always there to uplift local families and be a voice for various issues.

"Whether advocating for the Salinas Soccer Complex, leading digital divide projects in East Salinas, expanding healthcare access to the most vulnerable or advancing countless affordable housing projects, he was always there doing what’s right!" he wrote in the post.

Police said the crash happened just after 9 p.m. on Davis Road near Rossi Street. They believe he was heading north on Davis and lost control of the vehicle. He was transported to a hospital where he died of his injuries.

PREVIOUS STORY: Salinas police say a 60-year-old was killed in a solo vehicle crash Monday night.

The crash happened shortly after 9 p.m. on Davis Road near Rossi Street. Police said the driver of a Honda CR-V was heading north on Davis when they lost control of the vehicle for unknown reasons.

Police said the vehicle was on its side when officers arrived and the driver had to be extricated. The driver was transported to a hospital and later died of their injuries.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation, but police do not believe alcohol or drugs were a factor.