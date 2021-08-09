School supply costs create barriers for students

News

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION) Students across the Central Coast started their new school year and are returning to in-person instruction.

After a year of remote learning, parents are scrambling to make sure their students have everything they need to start, such as supplies and clothes, but in the midst of a pandemic, parents are seeing an increase in the cost of school supplies, making it a barrier for families and students to be prepared.

KION's Jonathan Sarabia will have more tonight at 5 p.m. and 6 p.m.