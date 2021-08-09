San Benito County Supervisors discussing potential vaccine mandate for county employees

News

SAN BENITO COUNTY, Calif. (KION) On Tuesday, San Benito County supervisors will be making a decision on whether a vaccine mandate will be required for county employees.

With the highly infectious Delta variant causing more spread and causing breakthrough infections in vaccinated individuals, San Benito Supervisors feel they have to step in and be role models for the community.

"We're one of the largest employers. We need to set an example for other employers and for everyone in the community," said Bob Tiffany, District 4 San Benito Supervisor.

Kollin Kosmicki, District 2 Supervisor, says they want San Benito County employees to be vaccinated but for now, could possibly opt-out with weekly COVID testing. However, the next step would be a possible implementation of an actual vaccine mandate for county employees.

"That would be the first step in the immediate. And then, you know, several weeks down the line, we would be looking at making that adjustment toward doing the all-out vaccine mandate with some narrow exceptions," said Kosmicki.

Supervisors say that around 73% of employees have been vaccinated. With 12.2 million dollars from the American Rescue Plan, they're looking into the possibility of cash incentives.

"If the board would like to do, up to, I would say $200 per individual who gets vaccinated, I would support that," said Kosmicki.

Still, those who have gone unvaccinated this far into the pandemic feel as though they have the right to choose.

Kosmicki says the board is looking at September 30th as a possible deadline for employees to be fully vaccinated.