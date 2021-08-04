Skip to Content
today at 5:12 PM
Published 1:56 PM

Westbound Highway 156 closes north of Hollister due to big rig spill

Battalion Chief Charlie Bedolla, Hollister Fire

SAN BENITO COUNTY, Calif. (KION)

UPDATE 8/4/2021 5:07 p.m. Caltrans reports that all lanes of Highway 156 and Highway 25 are now open.

The agency warns that drivers should still expect some traffic delays.

PREVIOUS STORY: Caltrans reports that westbound Highway 156 is closed just past Highway 25 north of Hollister.

The agency said the closure is due to a big rig fuel spill.

Drivers are asked to take Highway 25 to Highway 101 as a detour.

This is a developing story.

