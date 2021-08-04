Westbound Highway 156 closes north of Hollister due to big rig spill

News

SAN BENITO COUNTY, Calif. (KION)

UPDATE 8/4/2021 5:07 p.m. Caltrans reports that all lanes of Highway 156 and Highway 25 are now open.

The agency warns that drivers should still expect some traffic delays.

Update: both lanes of westbound #Hwy156 & #Hwy25 are now OPEN but expect residual traffic delays on both routes this pm commute. — Caltrans District 5 (@CaltransD5) August 5, 2021

PREVIOUS STORY: Caltrans reports that westbound Highway 156 is closed just past Highway 25 north of Hollister.

The agency said the closure is due to a big rig fuel spill.

Drivers are asked to take Highway 25 to Highway 101 as a detour.

