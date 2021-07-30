Former Presidio of Monterey Police Lieutenant sentenced for possession of child porn

News

MARINA, Calif. (KION) A Marina resident and retired Presidio of Monterey Police Department Lieutenant has been sentenced for possession of child pornography.

Marina police said the man, identified as Harald Forte, was sentenced to two years of felony probation.

The investigation began in August 2020 when Marina police got a tip from the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children reporting that somebody was uploading "child sexual abuse materials" (CSAM).

During the investigation, detectives served a search warrant at a home in Marina and seized several electronic devices. Officers said they found hundreds of CSAM images dating back to 2006 during a search of the electronics.

In addition to probation, Forte will be required to register as a sex offender.