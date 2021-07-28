Law firm sues gun company for Gilroy Garlic Festival mass shooting two years later

News

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KION) Law firm, Bradly Legal is suing gun company Century Army LLC on behalf of the victims and families affected by the Gilroy Garlic Festival mass shooting on July 18, 2019. Bradley Legal is seeking damages and relief for the company's marketing and selling the assault rifle used in the shooting that killed three people and wounded 17.

“The victims and survivors of the assault weapon mass shooting at the Gilroy Garlic Festival will never be the same, but they have summoned the courage to take action to prevent others from suffering as they have," said Brady Chief Counsel and Vice President of Legal Jonathan Lowy. "They have brought this lawsuit to stop the deliberate, irresponsible and unlawful sale and marketing of military-style weapons that are so commonly used in mass attacks on Americans, in hopes of stopping future tragedies and saving more families from this pain.”

In November 2019, the Scarlett Law Group represented the victims in a previous suit filed against the Gilroy Garlic Festival Association for negligent security that led to the tragic event, along with multiple liability charges and wrongful death. Wednesday's lawsuit adds product liability, negligence, and public nuisance charges against Century Arms LLC, the distributor of the firearm used in the shooting.

Since 1979, Gilroy has held an annual garlic festival at Christmas Hill Pak. On an unfortunate Sunday evening, an individual with a bulletproof vest, a semi-automatic rifle and more than 75 rounds of ammunition, opened fire at around 5:40 p.m. The shooter killed a 6-year-old boy, a 13-year-old girl, a man in his 20s and himself when confronted by the police.

