Monterey County DA creates new unit to investigate wrongful conviction

SALINAS, Calif. (KION) Monterey County District Attorney's Office created a new unit to identify and fix wrongful convictions. According to the DA's Office, the Conviction Review Unit (CRU) will investigate claims of innocence false material evidence used in a conviction.

“The most important duty of a prosecutor is not to obtain convictions, rather it is to pursue truth and justice," said District Attorney Pacioni in a press release. "That duty extends beyond the date of conviction, and it will be the mission of the CRU to ensure justice for those who claim to have been wrongfully convicted.”

In the past, wrongful convictions were handled by the appellate courts. There were no local resources dedicated to investigating those cases. According to the DA's office, the unit will review and investigate claims as they're brought to their attention.