SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Calif. (KION) Felton Music Hall reports multiple confirmed cases of COVID-19 after a weekend of performances.

Both the music hall employees and the band, Grateful Shred have tested positive.

The venue is in contact with those who attended the shows and is also working with the Santa Cruz County Health Division.

