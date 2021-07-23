Police: Soledad man arrested on charges including attempted murder after breaking into apartment

News

KING CITY, Calif. (KION) King City police arrested a Soledad resident after he allegedly broke into an apartment, forced his way into a room and dragged the victim out.

At around 10:40 p.m. Thursday, dispatchers answered a 911 call from someone on Mustang Court who was whispering and asking for help from police.

When officers arrived, they said they heard what sounded like a vehicle crash and saw a red vehicle leaving the area without headlights on. They tried to stop the vehicle, but the driver continued to try to leave the area. When it got to Mustang Court and Willow Avenue, police said a 26-year-old Soledad resident got out of the driver's side door and ran. Law enforcement was able to catch him.

Officers spoke to the person who reported the incident, and they told police that the suspect, who had a loaded handgun and shotgun, forced his way into their apartment by breaking a window. When he got inside, he forced his way into bedrooms and found the victim hiding with juveniles. The suspect reportedly threatened to kill the victim, hit them in the head and dragged the victim from the room.

After that, the suspect reportedly tried to leave the area to avoid arrest.

The suspect was arrested and booked into the Monterey County Jail on attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon causing great bodily injury, burglary, felony child endangerment and other charges.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Sergeant Anthony at 831-386-5996 or ashaw@kingcity.com. To remain anonymous, call the tip line at 1-800-78-CRIME.