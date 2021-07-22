Sacramento State: NFL assistant coach dies after weekend crash in Bay Area

News

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KION) Sacramento State announced Thursday that its former quarterback and New York Jets assistant coach died after being hit by a car while riding a bicycle near his Danville home.

He was in critical condition for several days after he was hit on Saturday. Investigators said they do not suspect that drugs or alcohol were a factor, and the driver has cooperated with the investigation.

New York Jets assistant coach in critical condition following bicycle accident

"We are heartbroken over the loss of Greg Knapp," Sacramento State head coach Troy Taylor said. "Greg was not only a great former Hornet player and coach, but one of the kindest and most generous people that I've ever known. His success and humility have been an inspiration to all of us here at Sacramento State. We will continue to carry on his legacy within our football program and wish his family and friends peace and comfort through this difficult loss."

Knapp is originally from Seal Beach, California, and he went to Sacramento State from Huntington Beach High School.

He joined the NFL when he became an offensive quality control coach for the 49ers in 1995. He later moved to the Oakland Raiders. Knapp was the quarterbacks' coach for the Denver Broncos when they won the Super Bowl with Peyton Manning. He was recently hired as the quarterbacks' coach and passing game coordinator for the New York Jets' upcoming 2021 season.

According to the CBS affiliate in the Bay Area, his agent, Jeff Sperbeck, issued the following statement, “Today at 11:32 am PST, Greg Knapp (aka Knapper) was called back home to Heaven where he will be reunited with his Dad. On Sat. July 17th Greg was struck by a car while riding his bicycle, and was rendered unconscious immediately. Greg never regained consciousness. He was surrounded by his mom, wife, 3 daughters and brother.”