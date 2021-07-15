Los Gatos man accused of having ‘cop killer’ bullets, racist writings

News

LOS GATOS, Calif. (KION) A Los Gatos Man is facing multiple charges after Campbell police reportedly found him prowling outside of a business.

Just after midnight on Friday, a business owner called the police about a man, identified as 32-year-old Wesley Charles Martines, caught on security camera prowling in the area and looking into cars and a storage shed. When officers arrived, they stopped a truck driven by the suspect.

Inside the truck, officers said they found two AR-style rifles, a handgun and ammunition inscribed with the phrases "To a widow from the Grim Reaper," "A Good Start" and "Cop Killer." They also said they found body armor, heroin, meth and a pipe bomb filled with pellets, but not explosives, according to the Santa Clara County District Attorney's Office.

The Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office Bomb Squad responded to the scene to make sure the pipe bomb was safe.

The DA's Office said there was also reportedly a journal with a manifesto saying he wanted to wipe out the Black, Hispanic and Jewish populations; anti-Semitic writing and a plan to go to a sporting goods store, dress up as an employee and tie everyone up.

Campbell police got high bail and search warrants with the help of the DA's Office and served a gun violence restraining order to seize Martines' weapons.

“Once again, law enforcement saved lives before the blood and tears flowed,” DA Jeff Rosen said. “All of us have a role in stopping the next mass shooting, suicide, or domestic violence murder. Please call law enforcement if you know that someone is armed and dangerous.”

The DA's Office charged him with possession of assault weapons, multiple silencers, drugs and the makings of a pipe bomb. He was arraigned Tuesday and his bail was set at $300,000.