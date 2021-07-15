Los Angeles County to restore indoor mask mandate for all

News

LOS ANGELES (AP and CBSLA) Los Angeles County’s public health officer says a rapid and sustained increase in COVID-19 cases in the nation’s largest county requires a return to mandatory mask-wearing indoors even when people are vaccinated.

Dr. Muntu Davis told a virtual press conference Thursday that a public health order requiring masks indoors will go into effect Saturday. He didn’t detail what he said would be some exceptions, but officials said they will be similar to masking requirements in place before June 15 around the state.

Davis says the county has been recording more than 1,000 new cases each day for a week and that there is now “substantial community transmission.”

On Thursday, the Sacramento County Public Health Officer recommended that fully vaccinated people should start wearing masks in indoor settings where vaccination verification is not required.