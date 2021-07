News

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION) Graduate students at UC Santa Cruz are starting a project to provide temporary shelter to students experiencing homelessness during their studies.

Slug Shelter is a student-led organization that is not only meant to provide temporary housing to students attending UCSC but any college student in Santa Cruz.

We will hear more from KION's Jonathan Sarabia tonight at 5 p.m. and 6 p.m.