Man arrested on suspicion of stabbing girlfriend to death in Watsonville

WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KION)

UPDATE 7/14/2021 4:30 p.m. The Watsonville Police Department says a 33-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of stabbing his girlfriend to death at an apartment complex on Clifford Avenue Tuesday evening.

At around 7 p.m., officers responded to the apartment after family members found the victim's body in her apartment. When detectives arrived at the scene, they identified the suspect as a person of interest. He later became the prime suspect.

Police issued a nationwide and international alert to law enforcement agencies, and he was found and arrested by Mexican law enforcement in San Luis Rio Colorado during a checkpoint a couple of hours later.

Watsonville detectives went to the border Wednesday morning to start the process of extraditing the suspect. when he is returned to Santa Cruz County, he will face murder charges.

According to police, he has a criminal history and spent time in prison for domestic violence. They said that at the time of the murder, he was on parole for domestic violence.

This is the second time in less than a year that a young mother has died after experiencing domestic violence in Watsonville, according to police. Anyone looking to speak confidentially about domestic violence, find resources or question potentially unhealthy aspects of a relationship can contact Monarch Services' 24-hour crisis hotline at 1-88-900-4232.

PREVIOUS STORY: Watsonville police officers responded to a call after 7 p.m. on Tuesday to an apartment complex on Clifford Avenue. Officer found a woman dead inside of her apartment. Police are currently investigating the homicide.

If you have any additional information, call 831-471-1151.