Three Salinas men killed in Castroville shooting

CASTROVILLE, Calif. (KION)

UPDATE 7/13/2021 3:30 p.m. The Monterey County Sheriff's Office has identified the three Salinas residents killed in a Castroville shooting early Monday morning.

They are identified as:

Jeff Robles, 21

Julian Gallegos, 30

Julian Robles, 21

UPDATE 7/13/2021 10:30 a.m. The Monterey County Sheriff's Office confirms that a shooting that left three people dead in Castroville happened at an Airbnb rental property.

Investigators believe the shooting happened during a party at the property, but they do not yet know what went wrong or the nature of the party.

A fourth person was also shot and hospitalized.

UPDATE 7/12/2021 6:30 p.m. A deadly shooting early Monday morning has left a Castroville community and investigators stunned.

“It’s been a very long time. We have not had a triple homicide in quite some years, probably at least 15 years ago,” said Monterey County Sheriff's Office Chief Deputy, John Thornburg.

Investigators say no arrests have been made so far. The shooting happened at a party, and they do not know exactly what went wrong or the nature of the party yet. Investigators do not know if the shooting was gang-related.

The three people who died appear to be in their early 20s, and investigators are working on the ID of two of them. A fourth person was injured by gunfire and is hospitalized.

"Looks like they were there for the party,” said Chief Deputy Thornburg. “Figuring out who put the party on, Why they were there, Who was invited? Who showed up? Was there anybody that was uninvited? All of those are questions that we're still trying to figure out?"

According to Chief Deputy Thornburg, several rounds were fired at this home. But several neighbors said they did not hear any shots and authorities are still looking for witnesses.

"If somebody was there, and we haven't spoken to them, they need to call us so we can figure out what happened,” said Chief Deputy Thornburg. “At the very least, if we can figure out who wasn't the shooter who didn't have anything to do with it, that can help us with our investigation."

Due to the severity of the situation and the amount of evidence that authorities have to record, they will have to stay on the scene for most of the day.

UPDATE 7/12/2021 1:15 p.m. KION's crew heading to the scene is learning more about a shooting that left three people dead in Castroville early Monday morning.

Investigators say no arrests have been made so far. The shooting happened at a party, and they do not know exactly what went wrong or the nature of the party yet. Investigators do not know if the shooting was gang-related.

The three people who died appear to be in their early 20s, and investigators are working on the ID of two of them.

A fourth person was injured by gunfire and is hospitalized.

PREVIOUS STORY: A spokesperson for the Monterey County Sheriff's Office says three people have died following a shooting.

The shooting happened at about 1:30 a.m. Monday near Sanchez Street and Merritt.

A total of four people were hit by the gunfire. The fourth person is hospitalized.

This is a developing story. Keep checking back for updates.