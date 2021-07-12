One person transported to hospital following shooting on East Alisal
SALINAS, Calif. (KION) Salinas police say one person has been transported to a hospital following a shooting Monday afternoon.
It happened around E. Alisal and California sometime around 1:15 p.m.
No word yet on the condition of the male victim.
Comments
1 Comment
5 people shot in 2 days……..Watsonville…Castroville….Salinas…all just one town spread out.
Cesspool. And no one will call it what it is so something can be done about it. Something precipitous. Some tiny little program…or 10…are not going to do anything. Not when the gangs are making millions selling drugs and the multinational farmers are starving out and raping a community of its resources and profiting billions.. while Supervisors sit by watching and actually think the farmers are supporting the County and providing jobs; and, that daily murder is ok as long as the gangs are just killing each other. Guess what…Young Hispanic Lives Matter too. 5 people in 2 days. A County filled with out of control homelessness, drug addicts, gangsters, fear, crime. Murder and attempted murder daily, controlled by Mexican cartels…and the local leaders either blind or hoping or pretending it will just go away. Let’s defund the police. These idiots should never be given a drop of news ink. SHOULD we spend more on programs? Of course we should! But not by taking it from police, but by taking it in huge amounts from the foreign conglomerates who own and run the county.