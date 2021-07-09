Pacific Grove hosts Moto Bike night downtown

News

PACIFIC GROVE, Calif. (KION) The Pacific Grove Chamber of Commerce is hosting a Moto Bike night downtown as the Geico MotorAmerica Superbike Speedfest is underway at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca.

The chamber said there will be more than 200 motorcycles and more than 60 historic bikes parked on Lighthouse Avenue during the event, which starts at 5 p.m. Friday.

There will be live music in the Bank of America parking lot and at the Monarch Pub and a WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca ticket raffle at Lighthouse Ave. and 17th.

The city said a special public opening will be held at Jameson's Classic Motorcycle Museum at 305 Forest Avenue during the event.

Police warn that Lighthouse Avenue will be closed from Forest Avenue to Congress Avenue from 4 to 10 p.m.