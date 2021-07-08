Vegetation fire contained off Old Coast Road

News

BIG SUR, Calif. (KION) A one-acre vegetation fire has been contained three miles off the south end of Old Coast Road near Molera, according to Big Sur Fire.

Crews responded to the area along with Cal Fire, and they said they were able to limit the size of the fire and contain it quickly because of weather conditions.

Big Sur Fire also found a down power line in the area.

The agency's firefighters have left the scene and Cal Fire is continuing to monitor the area.