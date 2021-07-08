Skip to Content
News
By
Published 1:01 PM

Vegetation fire contained off Old Coast Road

MGN

BIG SUR, Calif. (KION) A one-acre vegetation fire has been contained three miles off the south end of Old Coast Road near Molera, according to Big Sur Fire.

Crews responded to the area along with Cal Fire, and they said they were able to limit the size of the fire and contain it quickly because of weather conditions.

Big Sur Fire also found a down power line in the area.

The agency's firefighters have left the scene and Cal Fire is continuing to monitor the area.

Local News / Monterey County

Avery Johnson

Avery Johnson is the Digital Content Director at KION News Channel 5/46.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content