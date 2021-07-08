5.9 magnitude earthquake reported south of Lake Tahoe area

News

UPDATE 7/8/2021 4:20 p.m. The USGS reports that a 5.9 earthquake shook eastern California Thursday afternoon.

The earthquake shook the area south of Lake Tahoe in Mono County shortly before 4 p.m. and was reportedly felt as far away as Sacramento and the Bay Area.

Intensity map as of 5 p.m. 7/8/2021

The agency previously reported that there was also a 4.8 magnitude earthquake near Stockton, but the USGS has removed it. It appears the shaking was part of the earthquake in Mono County.

CORRECTION: USGS has removed Stockton area quake. Looks like it was just the big M5.9 in Mono County. https://t.co/TaWJy8tpYs pic.twitter.com/i08ejf94RG — Dann Cianca (@danncianca) July 8, 2021

Caltrans reports that crews are responding to several reports of rockslides on US 395 and SR 89 resulting from the quake. Crews are detouring traffic on US 395 to SR 182 in Bridgeport while crews remove fallen rocks.

ATTN DRIVERS: @Caltrans9 is responding to several reports of rockslides on U.S. 395 and SR 89 in northern Mono County following a 4.8 earthquake. Traffic may be temporarily delayed or re-routed as crews work to remove the rocks from the road. pic.twitter.com/Y8w8Chn5GK — Caltrans District 9 (@Caltrans9) July 8, 2021

The California Office of Emergency Services says there were no preliminary reports of damage or injuries, but it is still a developing situation.

Several aftershocks have been reported in the area. The largest reported so far was a magnitude 4.6 earthquake.

PREVIOUS STORY: The USGS reports that a preliminary 5.9 magnitude earthquake shook the area south of Lake Tahoe Thursday afternoon.

The earthquake was reported near Smith Valley, Nevada, near the California-Nevada border shortly before 4 p.m.

There are USGS reports that it was felt strongly around Toiyabe National Forest, Reno and Sacramento.

A 4.8 earthquake was reported a short time later near Farmington, California, in the Stockton area. There are reports that it was felt in parts of the Bay Area and Central Valley.