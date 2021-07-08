Skip to Content
By
today at 5:03 PM
Published 4:10 PM

5.9 magnitude earthquake reported south of Lake Tahoe area

MGN

(KION)

UPDATE 7/8/2021 4:20 p.m. The USGS reports that a 5.9 earthquake shook eastern California Thursday afternoon.

The earthquake shook the area south of Lake Tahoe in Mono County shortly before 4 p.m. and was reportedly felt as far away as Sacramento and the Bay Area.

Intensity map as of 5 p.m. 7/8/2021

The agency previously reported that there was also a 4.8 magnitude earthquake near Stockton, but the USGS has removed it. It appears the shaking was part of the earthquake in Mono County.

Caltrans reports that crews are responding to several reports of rockslides on US 395 and SR 89 resulting from the quake. Crews are detouring traffic on US 395 to SR 182 in Bridgeport while crews remove fallen rocks.

The California Office of Emergency Services says there were no preliminary reports of damage or injuries, but it is still a developing situation.

Several aftershocks have been reported in the area. The largest reported so far was a magnitude 4.6 earthquake.

PREVIOUS STORY: The USGS reports that a preliminary 5.9 magnitude earthquake shook the area south of Lake Tahoe Thursday afternoon.

The earthquake was reported near Smith Valley, Nevada, near the California-Nevada border shortly before 4 p.m.

There are USGS reports that it was felt strongly around Toiyabe National Forest, Reno and Sacramento.

A 4.8 earthquake was reported a short time later near Farmington, California, in the Stockton area. There are reports that it was felt in parts of the Bay Area and Central Valley.

California News / Top Stories

Avery Johnson

Avery Johnson is the Digital Content Director at KION News Channel 5/46.

Comments

1 Comment

  1. You can add “felt as far away as the Monterey Bay” My son stopped by and asked if I felt the earthquake around 3:50 PM. He was in the DMDC building at former Fort Ord and felt the tremor. I didn’t feel it, probably because at that time I was out walking my doggy.

