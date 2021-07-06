Pet losses surge following holiday weekend

News

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION) Fireworks are notorious for making animals frantic, and this Fourth of July weekend was no different on the Central Coast.

While firecrackers exploded in the sky, public forums for lost pets also exploded with pictures and comments on lost and found animals.

Courtney Aitken reports on how Animal Services is handling the surge of lost and found pets, and what you should do if you have lost or found an animal yourself tonight at 5 and 6 p.m. on KION.