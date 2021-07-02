California State Parks announces new app

News

CALIFORNIA (KION) CA State Park's new mobile app allows visitors to access real-time updates on the park and trail. Visitors can get directions to their favorite state park and trails, find parking, restrooms, picnic areas and other park amenities.

The app also has a feature that allows users to Navigate safely while on trails by knowing which trails are suitable for hikers, bikers, equestrians and their furry friends. Users can also give feedback to park staff, showing their appreciation or letting them know if there are any maintenance issues.

“During the pandemic, public lands provided an incredible sanctuary for humans around the world. Californians visited our iconic state parks in large numbers, with many visiting the outdoors for the first time,” said California State Parks Director Armando Quintero. “We’re excited that many people discovered the benefits of the outdoors."

The app is available to both on desktop and for iOS and Android devices.