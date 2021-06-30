Skip to Content
News
By
Published 6:38 PM

Seaside COVID-19 testing center relocates to Greater Victory Temple Church

KION

SEASIDE, Calif. (KION) Starting July 7, the state-supported community COVID-19 testing site at Seaside High School is moving to Greater Victory Temple Church. The new hours of operation are Tuesday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. The state-supported sites still remain free of charge.

You can make an appointment by calling 1-888-634-1123 or visiting their website. Walk-ins are also accepted from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Central Coast / Coronavirus / Coronavirus essentials / Health / Local News / Monterey County / Top Stories

Melody Waintal

Melody Waintal is the Digital Content Reporter at KION News Channel 5/46.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content