Seaside COVID-19 testing center relocates to Greater Victory Temple Church

SEASIDE, Calif. (KION) Starting July 7, the state-supported community COVID-19 testing site at Seaside High School is moving to Greater Victory Temple Church. The new hours of operation are Tuesday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. The state-supported sites still remain free of charge.

You can make an appointment by calling 1-888-634-1123 or visiting their website. Walk-ins are also accepted from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.