3,450 homes to replace the San Jose Flea Market

SAN JOSE, Calif (KION/ KPIX) The vote was unanimous: the iconic 61-year-old San Jose Flea Market is closing its doors.

On Tuesday, San Jose City Council approved plans to rezone the space where the Flea Market is located to build a commercial and residential development close to the new North San Jose BART station. The Berryessa BART Urban Village would create up to 3,450 homes in the 3.4 million square foot lot.

Space will be cleared out in the next three years and the vendors will be relocated to a different part of the city that is yet to be confirmed. Vendors will be compensated $7 million.

According to KPIX, Bumb family promised to not evict any vendors before the current flea market closes, to give first choice to move into the new flea market to current vendors and to offer rents comparable to other open-air markets.