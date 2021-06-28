Seaside Police enforces zero tolerance policy for the possession and use of illegal fireworks

News

SEASIDE, Calif. (KION) With Fourth of July holiday just a few days away, the Seaside Police Department says it will be strictly enforcing firework laws. The City of Seaside has established a zero tolerance policy for the possession and the use of dangerous and illegal fireworks.

People who are caught in possession of dangerous fireworks will be subject to arrest and confiscation of those fireworks. Penalties can include fines from $500 to $50,000, depending on the total gross weight of the fireworks. People can also face up to one year in County Jail.

Only fireworks certified as "safe and sane" by the State Fire Marshal’s Office are allowed for

sale and use in Seaside. An approved firework will show the State Fire Marshal’s Seal on the

item or packaging.

However, all other fireworks are listed as "dangerous" by the Health and Safety Code. They are also illegal in the State of California. By California State law, “safe and sane” fireworks can only be sold from a free standing fireworks booth. Fireworks may only be sold and used in the City of Seaside from 12 p.m. on June 28 until 12 p.m. on July 6.