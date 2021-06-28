Salinas Police: Man shot to death at a party

News

SALINAS, Calif (KION) Authorities are investigating a homicide that happened during a party in Salinas, Saturday night.

Someone reported gunshots firing at 9:40 p.m. at 1500 Tuscany Way. When Salinas Police arrived at the scene, they found a 23-year-old man suffering several bullet wounds. The victim was transported to a hospital where he died. Authorities haven't identified the victim.

Other than the fact the incident took place during the party, officials confirm they don't know anything about the suspect. If you have any information about the suspect, call Detective Alex Zamora at 831-758-714.