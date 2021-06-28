Salinas collision, one victim ejected from the vehicle

News

SALINAS, Calif (KION) -- Two cars crashed into each other at Blanco Road and La Mesa drive Monday at noon. Salinas Police Department officers and Salinas Fire say three people were injured and one of them was ejected from a vehicle.

The video shows a white sedan and silver Nissan Altima involved in the collision. The white sedan's front is completely totaled and the smoke behind the vehicles seems to be coming from Salinas Fire using a fire extinguisher.



All three suffered major injuries and were transported to Natividad Medical Center. The cause of the collision is under investigation.