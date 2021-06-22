The City of Carmel-by-the-Sea is testing its early warning siren

News

CARMEL-BY-THE-SEA, Calif. (KION) On Tuesday, the City of Carmel-by-the-Sea tested its World War II air raid siren located on top of the Carmel Fire Station.

The goal of the test is to reacquaint citizens with the siren and help use it as an early warning siren system. The siren was activated at 6:30 P.M. and is only a test.

In conjunction with the siren, a community wildfire presentation will be taking place at 5:30 to 7:00 P.M. on Tuesday.

