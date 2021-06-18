Cal ISO: Rotating outages not expected tonight

News

FOLSOM, Calif. (KION) The California Independent System (Cal ISO) reports that even though there will still be a Flex Alert in effect Friday evening, it does not anticipate rotating outages.

The agency, which maintains the power grid, said power appears to be stable today, but officials are still encouraging Californians to conserve energy as the state experiences hot weather.

A Flex Alert, a call for Californians to conserve electricity to make sure there is enough supply for demand, is in effect Friday from 6 to 9 p.m. Residents are asked to do the following during that time:

Set thermostats to 78 degrees or higher if health permits.

Avoid using major appliances.

Turn off all unnecessary lights.

Cal ISO encourages Californians to pre-cool their homes, close window coverings, use major appliances and charge electronics ahead of the Flex Alert.