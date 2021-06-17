California drops workplace mask rule for vaccinated workers
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP)
UPDATE 6/17/2021 2:50 p.m. California regulators have approved revised workplace pandemic rules that allow employees who are fully vaccinated against the coronavirus the same freedoms as when they are off the job.
The revised regulations adopted Thursday come after weeks of confusion. They conform with general state guidelines by ending most mask rules for vaccinated people.
The California Occupational Safety and Health Standards Board approved them on a 5-1 vote.
Gov. Gavin Newsom immediately issued an executive order waiving the usual 10-day legal review. The rules apply to almost every workplace in the state.
PREVIOUS STORY: California regulators have approved revised worksite pandemic rules that allow fully vaccinated employees the same freedoms as when they are off the job.
The revised regulations adopted Thursday come after weeks of confusion. They conform with general state guidelines by ending most mask rules for people who are vaccinated against the coronavirus.
The California Occupational Safety and Health Standards Board approved them on a 5-1 vote.
Gov. Gavin Newsom says he'll quickly issue an executive order sidestepping the usual legal review to allow the rules to take effect soon. The rules apply to almost every workplace in the state.
BREAKING: Fully vaccinated workers no longer have to wear masks at work, under rules passed by Cal/OSHA and signed into law by @GavinNewsom.— Emily Hoeven (@emily_hoeven) June 17, 2021
Individual businesses can still have stricter rules, however.
Comments
1 Comment
Seriously, how many of you folks have actually had to show that you have been vaccinated? I keep a picture of my vaccination card on my phone, but have never been asked to show it. This is just a dog and pony show. Let’s just get back to work.