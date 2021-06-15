Skip to Content
News
By
Published 7:47 PM

With California reopening on June 15th, how are residents feeling about the change?

People walking through Santa Cruz Wharf on June 15th.

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION) On Tuesday, California fully reopens on June 15th, meaning the state will be shedding its color-coded tier system and doing away with most mask requirements for those who are fully vaccinated.

With the sudden and abrupt change, how are residents feeling about about the reopening and being maskless?

KION's Stephanie Aceves will have more at 10 and 11 p.m. in Santa Cruz asking residents and tourists how they're feeling about the change.

California News / Coronavirus / Health / Local News / Santa Cruz / Santa Cruz County / Top Stories
Author Profile Photo

Stephanie Aceves

Stephanie Aceves is a multi-media journalist at KION News Channel 5/46.

