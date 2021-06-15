Watsonville police seize illegal fireworks, share details about how to report

News

WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KION) Watsonville police said they have seized their first batch of illegal fireworks in the city, and the department is warning residents that it will continue its zero-tolerance policy.

Police said that as of this year, tenants or property owners will now be cited if there is evidence that illegal fireworks were at a property, were sold at a property or were set off at a property. Each citation comes with a $1,000 fine.

To report illegal fireworks, community members can call 831-471-1151, but police warn that fireworks set off blocks away may appear to be nearby.

When reporting fireworks, police ask that you provide the location, information about whether they are on the ground or in the air and information about whether they pose a hazard.