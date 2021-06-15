Man wanted for allegedly taking photos up women’s skirts in Santa Cruz

News

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION) Santa Cruz police are asking for help finding a man accused of taking pictures up women's skirts.

On Sunday at around 3 p.m., police said the man pictured in images they released went into two businesses on the Municipal Wharf and took pictures of two women while they were shopping.

In each business, the man reportedly dropped keys on the ground near the woman. Police said he had a concealed camera in his hand when he reached down and was able to take a picture under the skirt of each victim.

The suspect is described as a man in his late 50s with long brown hair and sunglasses with blue lenses. He was seen wearing a black mask, orange t-shirt with a TV emblem on the back, black shorts and sandals.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 831-420-5820. To remain anonymous, call the tip line at 831-420-5995.