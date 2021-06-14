Local efforts aim to promote tourism and small businesses
MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION) Local agancies make an effort to promote tourism and small businesses as California gets closer to its reopening day.
The Salinas Small Business Economic and Recovery Task Force is working on a Shop Local campaign that is expected to last throughout the year.
We will hear more from KION's Jonathan Sarabia tonight at 5 p.m. and 6 p.m.
Comments
2 Comments
I humbly suggest that one way to promote tourism and shopping locally might be to make people safe coming to and driving around Salinas.
In other words, when we virtually daily read of over the top gang violence in Salinas, we do not want to set foot inside of anyplace in the city. No one wants to drive around and catch a stray bullet, or have a fender-bender with a gangster. It is like the frog in the hot water…I think that many of the people in Salinas, especially those who run the town and the County are so accustomed to it, that it has become their normal. They think ‘oh, this section is safe’….or ‘that hasn’t happened yet’.
People I know from all walks of life and all social/economic status won’t set foot inside Salinas.
And I remember not too many years ago, everyone enjoyed shopping in Salinas, going to a movie, going to one of the churches, getting good restaurant food.