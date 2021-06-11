Pacific Grove man arrested on suspicion of pointing pellet gun at pedestrians, giving fake name

News

MONTEREY, Calif. (KION) A Pacific Grove man was arrested in Monterey after he reportedly pointed a pellet gun at pedestrians and gave officers a fake name.

Officers responded to Tyler Street at around 10:15 Friday morning after receiving a report about a man in a parking garage with a handgun. A witness said the man was standing on the top floor and pointing what appeared to be a handgun at pedestrians below him.

Police said all on-duty officers responded to the parking garage and searched the area for more than an hour along with City employees, State Parks and nearby law enforcement agencies.

During the search, police said several people told officers that they saw someone similar to the description shooting a pellet gun in areas around downtown over the last several days. Police also investigated a similar incident on Thursday around Cannery Row, but they did not find the suspect.

At around 1 p.m., City employees called police to report someone matching the suspect's description in a parking lot on Calle Principal. Officers responded to the area and detained the man.

Officers said the suspect, identified as 25-year-old Gregory Pack, had a pellet gun that resembled a handgun and gave officers a fake name. He was arrested and charged with brandishing an imitation gun and giving a false identity to a peace officer.

Peck was booked into the Monterey City Jail before he was cited and released.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 831-646-3830. To remain anonymous, call 831-646-3840.