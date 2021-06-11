Hollister Mayor: Ross, TJ Maxx, Dutch Bros expected to come to new shopping center

News

HOLLISTER, Calif. (KION) Hollister Mayor Ignacio Velazquez provided and update on a new shopping center in the city in a Facebook post.

Some of the retailers he said are moving forward soon at the shopping center include Ross, TJ Maxx, Ulta, Famous Footwear, Dutch Bros, Denny's and Panera.

The site is located between SR 25 and Prospect Avenue near Park Street. Velazquez said infrastructure work needs to be done along McCray, and a section of roadway between Hillcrest and Gibbs Drive will be closed starting June 14 to install a new storm drain and construct a retention pond.

During the first phase, Velazquez said traffic will be diverted to Prospect. He said the later phase will merge McCray into Prospect south of Park.