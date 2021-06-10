Hollister man arrested for allegedly vandalizing vehicles with knife, saying he was going to ‘kill someone’

News

HOLLISTER, Calif. (KION) Hollister police said a man has been arrested on suspicion of vandalizing multiple vehicles with a knife and threatening to kill his neighbors.

The incident happened shortly before 2 p.m. Sunday when officers responded to Western Court after a report of a man waving a knife and saying he was going to "kill someone." He also reportedly vandalized vehicles and other property with a knife.

When officers got to the scene, they saw a man matching the description of the suspect, identified as 32-year-old Ernesto Alonso Ayala Fores. Officers said he had a knife as he walked toward a home. When the spoke to him, officers said they were able to de-escalate the situation and get him to obey commands.

Ayala Flores was arrested, and during the investigation, officers said they found that he had drug paraphernalia. It was also the fourth time he had been arrested in Hollister within four days. He is charged with exhibiting a deadly weapon at a peace officer, criminal threats, felony vandalism, misdemeanor vandalism and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Police said that because of "increasing violent behavior" shown by Ayala Flores over the past few days, officers requested his bail increased to $200,000, and a judge granted the request.

Anyone with information is asked to call Officer Campos at 831-636-4330.