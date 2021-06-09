Santa Cruz police search for girl’s adaptive bike

News

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION) Santa Cruz police say they are looking for an adaptive bike belonging to a local girl.

Police said that because the girl has balance issues, it has three wheels. In an effort to get it back, officers have patrolled city neighborhoods, including homeless camps.

Anyone who sees it or knows its location is asked to call police at 831-471-1131.