Skip to Content
News
By
Published 4:57 PM

Santa Cruz police search for girl’s adaptive bike

Santa Cruz Police

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION) Santa Cruz police say they are looking for an adaptive bike belonging to a local girl.

Police said that because the girl has balance issues, it has three wheels. In an effort to get it back, officers have patrolled city neighborhoods, including homeless camps.

Anyone who sees it or knows its location is asked to call police at 831-471-1131.

Local News / Santa Cruz / Santa Cruz County

Avery Johnson

Avery Johnson is the Digital Content Director at KION News Channel 5/46.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content