Vehicle crashes into PG public works building, killing driver early Saturday

News

PACIFIC GROVE, Calif. (KION) One person is dead after their car crashed into a Pacific Grove public works building early Saturday morning.

Police say at around 1 a.m., a vehicle crashed at 2100 Sunset Drive, where the City of Pacific Grove's Public Works Yard is located.

The car was traveling southbound on Grove Acre Avenue, and at some point, ran off the roadway after crossing Sunset Drive, hit a curb and crashed through the public works chain link fence and into the public works building.

The crash caused a fire to break out on the building, causing major damage and destroying the vehicle, according to police. The driver was the only person in the car and died in the crash.

The driver's identity has not been released. The Pacific Grove Fire Department extinguished the fires, with the assistance of the Monterey Fire Department. The Monterey County Coroner responded to the scene and removed the deceased.

The cause of the crash is under investigation. The vehicle involved was a late model Ford Ranger pickup truck, possibly gray or green in color.

Anyone having information regarding the incident may contact the Pacific Grove Department at 831-648-3143.