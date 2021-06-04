Suspected DUI driver arrested in Sand City after reportedly hitting charging station
SAND CITY, Calif. (KION) Sand City police say a driver suspected of DUI was arrested this week after officers responded to a report of a possible crash.
Police say they received multiple reports of someone driving recklessly on Highway 1, and one of the callers reported seeing the vehicle enter the Edgewater Shopping Center and hit an electric car charging station.
When officers arrived, they said they found the only person in the vehicle asleep in the driver's seat. The vehicle reportedly had paint on it that matched the charging station, and officers said they saw an open container of whiskey next to the center console.
Officers said the person in the vehicle admitted to driving and failed field sobriety tests. The driver was arrested on suspicion of DUI, and the vehicle was towed.
Just FYI folks, there is a new stop sign near the charging stations. I see most people (including myself at least once) blowing through the stop sign because it was not there in the past. The stop sign is in front of the Starbucks and I think they put it there because all the charging stations can block the view of motorist attempting to drive past them.