Group of motorcyclists visits Santa Cruz County to honor Sgt. Damon Gutzwiller

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Calif. (KION) A group of motorcyclists is traveling across the country to visit cities and law enforcement agencies to honor officers who lost their lives on the line of duty last year.

The "Beyond the Call of Duty End of Watch Ride to Remember" group made their 13th stop here on the Central Coast. The organization visited the Santa Cruz Sheriffs Department to pay tribute to the fallen Sgt. Damon Gutzwiller.

Gutzwiller was killed in a shooting ambush in Ben Lomond on June 6, 2020.

The six motorcyclists are traveling 22,300 miles over the course of 84 days to honor fallen members of law enforcement.

KION's Jonathan Sarabia will have more on the ride tonight at 5 and 6 p.m.