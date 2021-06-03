Suspect in burglary at Santa Cruz school arrested

News

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION) Santa Cruz police have arrested a man suspected of stealing several items from a Santa Cruz school.

Police said someone broke into Holy Cross School Tuesday at about 5 a.m. and ransacked a classroom in addition to stealing items.

During the investigation, police identified the suspect as 55-year-old Santa Cruz resident Robert Negron. The department said Negron had 7 outstanding arrest warrants, and he reportedly cut off an ankle monitor he had while on pretrial release sometime in April.

At around 5:45 a.m. Thursday, officers found and arrested Negron in a van near Laurel and Front Streets.