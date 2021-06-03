Monterey Police search for missing therapy dog

News

MONTEREY, Calif. (KION) Monterey Police need the communities help locating a family's missing therapy dog. The dog goes by the name of "Cress" and she is a 40-pound female Keeshond.

Police say Cress was last seen in the area of Via Gayuba and Mar Vista on May 30, 2021. They received a report that a female subject possibly picked up the dog and took off with her in a white Nissan.

According to the owner, Cori Gentry, Cress is microchipped and has serious health issues. She is required to take daily steroids and prescription dog food. Gentry says it's important for Cress to return not only for the dog's health and safety, but for her six young children as well, because she is their therapy dog.

If you have information regarding Cress' whereabouts, you are asked to call The Monterey Police Department at 831-646-3831.