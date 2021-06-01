Fire leads to road closure in King City

News

KING CITY, Calif. (KION-TV)

A fire outside of King City Tuesday night is now 100 percent contained, according to Cal Fire Battalion Chief Jon Heggie.

Heggie tells KION the fire burned 30 acres, but damaged no structures.

California Highway Patrol says Metz Road is closed between Bitterwater Road and Spreckels Road, including at Airport Road.

Just after 8 p.m. King City Police posted that the roads "are being cleared up."

Photo Courtesy: King City Police Department

INITIAL REPORT:

The King City Police Department has closed down Metz Road, starting at Bitterwater Road, Tuesday night due to a fire.

Cal Fire is the responding agency, but has been unavailable to provide more information as of this update.

This is a developing story.