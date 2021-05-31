Motorists are responsible for many fires on Santa Cruz County roadways; how to avoid accidentally starting one

News

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Calif. (KION)

Motorists are responsible for many of the wildfires sparked along Santa Cruz County roadways, according to the Central Fire District of Santa Cruz County.

According to AAA, 34 million Americans were expected to go on road trips this Memorial Day weekend, which increases auto travel by 52% when compared to 2020. This means more than nine in ten Memorial Day travelers were expected to drive to and back from their destinations.

To prevent your vehicle from starting a fire on the side of the road firefighters offer the following recommendations:

Make sure there are no dragging chains or other loose items under or behind the vehicle. Secure all chains using appropriate safety pins and hitch ball. Ensure vehicle is properly maintained, with nothing dragging on the ground (i.e. loose pipes, metal pieces). Properly maintain brakes – brakes worn too thin may cause metal-to-metal contact, which can cause sparks. Maintain proper tire pressure – driving on exposed wheel rims will throw sparks. Carry a fire extinguisher in your vehicle and learn how to use it. Do not park on dry grass – heat from hot exhaust pipes and mufflers can spark a wildfire.

Visit www.preventwildfireCA.org for more info on wildfire prevention.