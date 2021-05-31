LIVE UPDATES – Active fires burning in Central Coast

News

As temperatures are rise, KION is on the lookout for the latest fires blazing through central California. The article lists the latest updates and articles on active fires in our coverage area.

Grade Fire in Santa Cruz

Where: China Grade Road and N Butano Truck Trail

Size: 7.5 acres

Since 10am May 31, 2021

LATEST: Here is another view of the #GradeFire, which is burning near China Grade Road and N Butano Truck Trail. It is estimated to be 5 acres, with a slow rate of spread. This view is from Castanea Ridge cam via @AlertWildfire pic.twitter.com/22W4lVDLVb — CAL FIRE CZU (@CALFIRECZU) May 31, 2021

Sargents Fire in Bradley, CA in Monterey County

Where: Wunpost Road and Sargent Canyon Road

Size: 850 acres

Status: 50% contained

Since 6:45 a.m. May 31, 2021

Read more about the Sargents Fire here