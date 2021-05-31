Skip to Content
LIVE UPDATES – Active fires burning in Central Coast

As temperatures are rise, KION is on the lookout for the latest fires blazing through central California. The article lists the latest updates and articles on active fires in our coverage area.

Grade Fire in Santa Cruz

Where: China Grade Road and N Butano Truck Trail

Size: 7.5 acres

Since 10am May 31, 2021

Sargents Fire in Bradley, CA in Monterey County

Where: Wunpost Road and Sargent Canyon Road

Size: 850 acres

Status: 50% contained

Since 6:45 a.m. May 31, 2021

Read more about the Sargents Fire here

