LIVE UPDATES – Active fires burning in Central Coast
As temperatures are rise, KION is on the lookout for the latest fires blazing through central California. The article lists the latest updates and articles on active fires in our coverage area.
Grade Fire in Santa Cruz
Where: China Grade Road and N Butano Truck Trail
Size: 7.5 acres
Since 10am May 31, 2021
LATEST: Here is another view of the #GradeFire, which is burning near China Grade Road and N Butano Truck Trail. It is estimated to be 5 acres, with a slow rate of spread. This view is from Castanea Ridge cam via @AlertWildfire pic.twitter.com/22W4lVDLVb— CAL FIRE CZU (@CALFIRECZU) May 31, 2021
Sargents Fire in Bradley, CA in Monterey County
Where: Wunpost Road and Sargent Canyon Road
Size: 850 acres
Status: 50% contained
Since 6:45 a.m. May 31, 2021
This is Amazing #SargentsFire. https://t.co/JgZfm3zlXE— FireCopter_CalFire (@DanielFiretruck) May 31, 2021
