250 acre fire breaks out northeast of Bradley

BRADLEY, Calif. (KION) Cal Fire has confirmed with KION a large brush fire has broken out off Wunpost Road and Sargent Canyon Road northeast of Bradley in Monterey County.

The Sargents Fire is now at 250 acres and zero percent contained. There are no structures threatened at this time, and fire officials say it's burning in grass and annual brush.

Currently, there are five dozers, 12 engines, six air tankers and two helicopters out fighting the fire, which is on a remote ranch.

Firefighters are dealing with steep terrain, remote access and the typical Salinas Valley winds that are 20 to 30 miles per hour out of the north.

The cause is under investigation, according to Cal Fire Battalion Chief Josh Silveira. This is a developing story.