SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION) Santa Cruz High School is holding its graduation ceremony for the class of 2021 Friday afternoon.

The ceremony will be held in-person at Memorial Field behind the school. Tickets were assigned to each graduate because the ceremony is not open to the public.

The school's 126th annual commencement is set to begin at 2 p.m. There will be 230 graduates this year.